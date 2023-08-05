Algeria and EU call for Niger's constitutional restoration

ALBAWABA - In response to the military coup in Niger, Algeria and the European Union (EU) have issued a united call for the restoration of constitutional order through political and diplomatic pressure.

During a crucial phone call, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, addressed the situation in Niger, emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated efforts.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and EU High Representative Josep Borrell recently engaged in a phone conversation to discuss the developments in Niger following the military coup. Both leaders stressed the significance of combining political and diplomatic measures to ensure the reinstatement of constitutional order in the country.

The focus of the discussion revolved around the imperative of restoring Muhammad Bazum, the recognized "legitimate president" of Niger, to his rightful position, and achieving this objective through political and diplomatic channels.

During the phone call, Algerian Foreign Minister Attaf reiterated that political endeavors and diplomatic initiatives must be given precedence in resolving the crisis in Niger. He cautioned against resorting to military actions, as such measures would likely exacerbate the situation, both locally and regionally.

The recent coup in Niger saw the detention of President Bazum by elements of the Presidential Guard on July 26, followed by the military's announcement of their takeover. General Omar Tchiani, the Commander of the Presidential Guard, assumed leadership of the National Council for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) and assumed control of the transitional government.

With the one-week deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) approaching, ECOWAS has made it clear that they will assess all options, including military intervention, if their demands for the release of President Bazum and his return to office are not met.