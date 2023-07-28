Caught in crisis: Niger's president held after coup attempt

ALBAWABA - In the wake of a recent coup attempt in Niger, President Mohamed Bazoum has been taken into custody, sparking international apprehension.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, confirmed that he spoke with Bazoum, but uncertainty surrounds his exact whereabouts. Nonetheless, it is evident that he is detained, and the seriousness of the situation is a cause for concern.

The coup was orchestrated by a group of soldiers who identified themselves as the "National Council for the Restoration of Democracy and Security," which resulted in the ousting of President Bazoum on July 26. The alleged mastermind behind the coup is believed to be General Omar Tchiani, who had served as the Commander of the Presidential Guard for almost a decade.

In an alarming development, the coup leaders have announced the suspension of the constitution, raising further concerns about the country's political future and adherence to democratic principles. As global leaders emphasizing the need for the swift restoration of constitutional order and the protection of democracy in Niger.

Supporters of mutinous soldiers in Niger ransacked and set fire to the headquarters of President Mohamed Bazoum’s ruling party in Niamey



Read more: https://t.co/sCJIrddI3E pic.twitter.com/ktCuc6o9Lj — RT (@RT_com) July 28, 2023

Global leaders have been swift to condemn the attempted coup, demanding the reinstatement of constitutional order and the rule of law in Niger. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, and UK's Minister for Africa, Andrew Mitchell, are among those expressing their disapproval.

In the midst of the unfolding crisis, pro-coup demonstrations have erupted in the capital, Niamey, and Dosso, with protesters voicing support for the military and calling for the departure of French forces. The sight of demonstrators brandishing Russian flags adds to the complexity of the situation. Meanwhile, the headquarters of President Bazoum's party, the Niger Democracy and Socialism Party (PNDS-TARAYA), were set ablaze by protesters in Niamey, further heightening tensions.

The situation remains highly volatile as authorities work diligently to restore stability and secure the release of the detained President. The international community closely monitors the events in Niger, urging a peaceful resolution to the crisis.