Algeria: Israel Criminalising Bill Submitted to Parliament

ALBAWABA - Algerian lawmakers, Tuesday, submitted a bill criminalizing normalization with Israel, including articles prohibiting travel or any direct or indirect contact with Tel Aviv, Anadolu reports, adding Youssef Ajesa, a lawmaker from the Movement of Society for Peace said he "lodged on behalf of his party's group of deputies (65 out of 462) the bill to the parliament.”

The Turkish news agency adds Ajesa said "his parliamentary bloc tried to include other groups to contribute to the bill, but it did not receive a response, so I took the initiative to present it in its name."

The bill includes seven articles that aim to "criminalize normalization with the Zionist entity (Israel)" as well as forbidding any contacts with Israel or traveling to and from Israel, he adds.

The Movement of Society for Peace is an Islamic party that forms the largest opposition bloc in the Algerian parliament. The party's leadership, however, has constantly confirmed its support for the country's foreign policy.

The move to introduce legislation to prevent possible normalization with Israel maybe due to the fact that Israeli policy-makers have been moving to attempt to normalize relations with Arab and Islamic states in light of the fact of the Abraham Accords signed between the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan with Israel from the late 2020 onwards.

Prior to the Algerian move was the one take by bloc leader Muqtada al-Sadr in Iraq who last month promised to introduce a bill to criminalize the normalization of relations between his country and Iraq.

He is making this move in light of the fact that conference was held in Erbil last September aimed at normalization with Israel in which 300 people attended.

In the case of Algeria, a simple majority (50+1) of the first chamber of Parliament is required to approve the bill to be referred to the second chamber for a final approval and it is needless to say that the country does not have any diplomatic or commercial relations with Israel, a position that enjoys broad political and popular support reports Anadolu.

The Algerian authorities affirm at all levels they refuse to establish relations with Israel before ending its decades-long occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.