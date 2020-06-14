Algeria to Keep Partial Coronavirus Curfew in 29 Provinces

Algeria announced Sunday that it lifted a curfew in 19 provinces in the battle against the coronavirus.

It said a second step will be taken to resume economic activities and a partial curfew in 29 provinces will continue between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time

Cities where partial prohibition will be implemented include the capital of Algiers and Oran.



Compulsory permits given to civil servants and private company employees will be abolished if the transportation and health conditions are met.

A total of 10,810 patients have been diagnosed with the virus in Algeria while 760 have died. The country reports 7,420 people have recovered.

