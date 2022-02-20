Algeria: The Military Kills Seven Militants

Highlights
Algerian authorities gave no details about affiliations of militants
Seven militants were killed in a military operation in eastern Algeria on Saturday, according to the country’s Defense Ministry.
A ministry statement said a cache of weapons, ammunitions, and communication devices was seized during the operation in the Wadi El-Dawwar forest in the Skikda state.
7 militants killed in eastern Algeria https://t.co/omtXuQIUnH pic.twitter.com/SQxbcG5Rpv— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 19, 2022
No information was provided about the identity of the slain militants or their affiliations.
However, groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS terrorist movements operate on a limited scale in Algeria.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi