Algeria: The Military Kills Seven Militants

Published February 20th, 2022 - 07:24 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Algerian authorities gave no details about affiliations of militants

Seven militants were killed in a military operation in eastern Algeria on Saturday, according to the country’s Defense Ministry.

A ministry statement said a cache of weapons, ammunitions, and communication devices was seized during the operation in the Wadi El-Dawwar forest in the Skikda state.

No information was provided about the identity of the slain militants or their affiliations.

However, groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS terrorist movements operate on a limited scale in Algeria.

 

