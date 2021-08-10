Algeria Wildfires Kill at Least Four People

AL BAWABA - Algerian wildfires have killed four and injured three on Monday night as reported by the Petra News Agency in Jordan.

🇩🇿 Four people were killed and three injured in wildfires in mountainous areas east of the Algerian capital, Algiers. Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes. #Algeria #wildfire pic.twitter.com/HYQispOC1d — B News (@BNewsTop) August 10, 2021

Quoting the Algerian APS news agency, it stated that the fires were in the mountainous areas, 100 kilometers east of the Algerian capital.

Four people were killed and three injured on Monday night in wildfires in mountainous areas east of the Algerian capital, Algiers, state news agency APS reported.



Firefighters and helicopters were still thttps://t.co/IJVlna1TIJ pic.twitter.com/PbxZQjR8EI — Global Village Extra (@globalextra) August 10, 2021

Firefighters and helicopters rushed to the area to put the spreading blazes out but the residents of the Tizi in the Quzou province still feel threatened as some of the fires erupted near homes and some of the inhabitants were forced to flee.

The Aljazeera website however says at least seven people were killed and two injured according to the Civil Defense Authority with 19 fires spreading across the country.