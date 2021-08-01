  1. Home
Huge Forest Fires Break Out in Sicily

Published August 1st, 2021 - 06:37 GMT
Forest fires breaks in Sicily
20,000 hectares in Sardinia burned and 1,500 people were displaced. (Twitter)
officials say efforts underway to extinguish forest fires.

Huge forest fires breaks in the southern regions of Italy, especially on the island of Sicily, and rural areas.

Fire officials said on Twitter that 250 operations were conducted in Sicily in the past 24 hours, 130 in Puglia and Calabria, 90 in Lazio and 70 in the Campaniia region. Operations are still underway.

Nearly 200 people stranded on the coastline due to fire and heavy smoke in the southern part of Catania were evacuated via the sea by police teams.

 

“We have received 558 requests for help in extinguishing fires from the regions since June 15,” Civil Defense General Manager Fabrizio Curcio said at a news conference.

The number was 160 in 2020, Curcio said, adding that 33% of requests were received last week.

Last weekend, 20,000 hectares in the Oristanese countryside in the west on the island of Sardinia burned and 1,500 people were displaced.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

