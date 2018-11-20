Algerian Army Arrest 4 in Terror Allegations

An Algerian policeman stands guard as security forces block the road to Lakhdaria. (AFP Photo/Fethi Belaid)

Algeria’s National People's Army arrested four terror suspects in Tiaret, Chlef and Boumerdes, a ministry statement said.

The military did not offer more details about the arrest, detainees or terror group they belong to.

In addition, the ministry of defense announced that as part of a campaign against organized crime, a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a truck loaded with 4 tons of cement, 1.5 quintals of food and 3,760 liters of fuel were confiscated in the south.

In Ghalema, east of the country, army forces seized 2 kg of drugs.

In the context of military cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the defense ministry also announced that NATO ships had docked in the port of Algiers.

Ships will have a four-day stay, according to the ministry, after announcing that an Algerian navy unit “will coordinate with the NATO ships to carry out tactical exercises.”

NATO’s stop in Algeria, according to the ministry's website, aims at strengthening military cooperation between naval forces through exchanging experience and boosting operational coordination in maritime surveillance and security.

