Algerian FM Lamamra Denies Saudi Role to 'Re-establish' Relations With Morocco

ALBAWABA - Despite social media talk that Algeria and Morocco maybe getting together again after the breaking of diplomatic relations last August, this is strongly denied by both countries.

On the bandwagon is Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra. On social, different tidbits of news about the foreign minister denying that a thaw had been reached between the two countries.

His denial is going viral on different hashtags like (#Algéria #Algeria #Algerie #Marokko #Morocco #SaudiArabia #SzaúdArábia).

The rumors of a breakthrough followed after the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Algiers. Netizens have since said that Saudi Arabia may play a mediating role between the two countries to re-establish diplomatic relation with each other.

Anadolu provides the background: Lamamra told the Algerian state television Saturday that the crisis between Algiers and Rabat "does not tolerate mediation" and "there is no mediation, not yesterday, not today, not tomorrow," he said when asked about Saudi mediation between the two neighbors.

Moroccan media earlier suggested the Saudi Foreign Minister discussed during his visit to Algeria last Wednesday that a roadmap for reconciliation between Algeria and Morocco was approached, but Lamamra denies this.

In August 2021, Algeria severed diplomatic relations with Morocco, accusing Rabat of having "hostile tendencies," Anadolu reports but it said Morocco dismissed the accusations.

Moroccan-Algerian ties have been tense for decades against the backdrop of the disputed Sahara region between Rabat and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.