Algerian Islamist Call For The Resumption of Protests

Head of an Algerian Islamist party called for the rapid return of the Hirak movement to remove former regime's parties as political activists try to resume protests that were put on hold since March following the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Head of Movement of Society for Peace Abderrazak Makri said that the Hirak must resume its activities to remove the National Liberation Front and the Democratic National Rally, two parties linked to the era of of ousted President Abdulaziz Bouteflika and blamed by many for corruption in the country.

Last month, both parties held meetings to choose new presidents to succeed their leaders imprisoned on corruption charges.

Makri was the only prominent politician who voiced his opposition against allowing the parties to organize their meeting to arrange their internal affairs.

Hirak activists believe that by allowing the two parties to resume their activities, the government is denying people’s demands for change which led to the presidential elections and established the new authorities.

Early on during the protests, many called for the dissolution of the National Liberation Front and Democratic National Rally. They believed the new authority wanted to turn the page on both after it imprisoned their top officials.

However, the authorities allowed the two parties to hold meetings despite the calls for social distancing and lockdown, which left a strong impression that the government wants the support of both, given their large representation in the parliament and municipal and state councils.

Two weeks ago, lawmakers of the two parties supported the government's call to increase fuel prices.

The return of Bouteflika's parties to the political arena coincided with the authorities' decision to ease lockdown measures, which also encouraged activists to prepare for the resumption of protests.

Organizers suggested two dates for the protests: June 19 and July 05, however, the government could ban them as it already warned of the dangers of a second wave of coronavirus infections. Media outlets also launched a major campaign against the movement claiming it is “infiltrated by foreign forces hostile to Algeria.”

Hirak activist Harifa Mizner told Asharq Al-Awsat that the authorities’ reaction will be the same as it was before the suspension of the demonstrations, when the response of security forces and use of force depended on the turnout in the protests.

She explained that the authorities could use the current health situation as an excuse to ban the protests and justify banning such rallies.

“But this does not frighten us, and what matters most is the resumption of a stronger unified Hirak movement" to achieve the main demand of radically changing the regime," said Mizner.

This article has been adapted from its original source.