Algerian Judoka Refuses to Confront Israeli Competitor in The Tokyo Olympics

Algerian Judoka Fethi Nourine refused to play against an Israeli player in the second round of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 hosted in Japan.

The International Judo Federation announced it would suspend the Algerian competitor after his decision. After that, Nourine decided to withdraw from participating in Tokyo Olympics.

المصارع الجزائري (فتحي نورين) يعلن انسحابه رسميا من دورة الألعاب الأولمبية "طوكيو 2020"، بعد أن أوقعته قرعة الجولة الثانية من منافسات الجودو في مواجهة مصارع من دولة الاحتلال.

موقف رائع يوجع الغزاة أكثر بكثير من الفوز على لاعبهم.

هي إعلان بأن "كيانهم" غير شرعي ولن يكون.

له التحية. pic.twitter.com/BfKuT4v4Fh — ياسر الزعاترة (@YZaatreh) July 22, 2021

Following his withdrawal, the athletic announced to the media that the Palestinian cause is considered sacred for Algeria. He revealed also that he doesn't regret his decision with the hope he may be able to compete in the coming event.

The 30-year-old Judoka said: "The Palestinian cause is greater than these sanctions insisting that this is an irreversible decision."



The Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to take place in Japan's capital in 2020. However it was postponed to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus which spread widely, affecting the whole world.

This year, the Tokyo Olympics is taking place between 23 July and 8 August, 2021.