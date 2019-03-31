Algerian President No Longer Has The Support of His Military

Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika gestures while talking with Army Chief of Staff General Ahmed Gaed Salah (Twitter)

Algeria’s National Defense Ministry announced that military chiefs held a meeting Saturday in which they discussed developments vis a vis the Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah’s proposal for the constitutional council to declare President Abdelaziz Bouteflika unfit for office.

Salah’s proposal for removing Bouteflika from the presidency is provided for under article 102 of the national charter.

In a statement issued by the Defense Ministry on Saturday, Salah said that most people supported the army’s plan but some were resisting, without naming those opposed to the move. He said these opponents had met on Saturday to start a media campaign against the army, claiming people were against the proposal.

He said trying to undermine the military, a revered institution in Algeria whose support has long been seen as vital to keeping Bouteflika and the ruling elite in power, was a “red line” that should not be crossed. He did not elaborate.

“All that emerges from these suspicious meetings of proposals that do not conform to constitutional legitimacy or undermine the national army, which is a red line, is totally unacceptable,” he said in the statement.

Salah underlined that activating article 102 proposal is the only guarantee for maintaining political stability in the African state, adding that any alternative “developments” will not be tolerated.

“In order to protect our country from any hazardous situation, everybody needs to show selflessness and take into consideration the higher interests of our home country in order to find an immediate solution to this crisis,” he said.

“A solution in accordance with the constitution, that is the only guarantee of a stable situation,” he added in his statement earlier Tuesday.

“This solution ensures the respect of the constitution and the rule of law. It will also guarantee consensus among all parties. Such a solution is stipulated by article 102 of the constitution."

In parallel, members of Algeria's ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) backed Salah’s proposal and called for the ailing president to step down, following similar calls from its coalition partner the National Rally for Democracy (RND).

In a party statement released the following day, Wednesday, the FLN announced their support for the army's call for the invocation of Article 102 of Algeria's constitution, which will essentially remove Bouteflika from power.

"We announce our support for the initiative as a start to a constitutional plan that will allow us to protect our country from dangers," the statement read.

This article has been adapted from its original source.