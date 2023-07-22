Algerian President Tebboune meets Erdogan in Istanbul

ALBAWABA- Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune arrived in Turkey for an important meeting with his Turkish counterpart, President Erdogan, in Istanbul today. The meeting commenced with a warm and official reception at the Presidential Complex in Dolmabahçe Palace.

The two leaders engaged in a significant bilateral discussion, set to be followed by an extended meeting. During these talks, the leaders will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring avenues for increased cooperation.

Presidents Tebboune and Erdogan to discuss pressing regional and global issues, especially in the context of Israel's recognition of the Southern Sahara as part of Moroccan territory.

The meeting further holds significance as it takes place shortly before separate visits of the Palestinian president and the Israeli PM to Turkey.