Erdogan concludes Gulf tour with UAE visit

ALBAWABA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commenced his three-day Gulf tour, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. Following a brief visit to Qatar, he arrived in Abu Dhabi to meet with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The discussions between the two leaders will cover bilateral relations and mutual concerns.

President Erdogan's delegation includes high-ranking officials such as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Defense Minister İsmail Demir, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Trade Minister Omar Bülent Arınç, Intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalın, and Head of Presidential Communications Directorate Fahrettin Altun, among others.

In Saudi Arabia, President Erdogan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah and presented him with two Turkish-made TOGG cars. The two parties signed numerous agreements covering the economic, defense, industry, and energy sectors.

Continuing his tour, Erdogan then visited Doha, Qatar, and gifted two cars to the Emir of Qatar. Finally, on Tuesday evening, he arrived in Abu Dhabi, where he is expected to meet with UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Wednesday. The UAE marks the last destination of President Erdogan's Gulf visit.