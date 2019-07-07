Algerian Protesters Demand Polls by Year's End

Algerian opposition groups and protesters have demanded elections take place by the end of the year, after the interim president pushed for dialogue talks.

Civil society and opposition party activists met and proposed "free and pluralistic" elections "in a period of six months", a statement read.

The "National Forum for Dialogue" meeting Saturday was chaired by former minister Abdelaziz Rahabi.

Large-scale protests led to the long-time leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigning in April on the back of huge demonstrations. Major rallies have continued against the ruling elite.

Algerian activists want to upturn the political class and for free democratic elections.

Opposition representatives on Saturday pushed for the creation of a body to plan elections, composed of figures chosen by "the parties of dialogue with the exclusion of symbols of the former political regime".





Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah called on Wednesday for a national dialogue.

He pledged that the state and army would remain neutral, but Saturday's forum was independent of the presidency.

Presidential election were due to take place for 4 July but delayed after the only two, little-known potential candidates had their applications rejected.

