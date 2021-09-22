  1. Home
  3. Algeria's Ex-President Abdelkader Bensalah Dies at the Age of 80

Published September 22nd, 2021 - 10:50 GMT
Algerian former president Abdelkader Bensalah
Abdelkader Bensalah dies aged 80. (Twitter)

A week after the announce of the death of Algeria's longest lasting former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the 8th Algerian president, Abdelkader Bensalah, passes away after a long disease struggle, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement shared by the Algerian Presidency, Bensalah, who died aged 80, had lasted in power for only 90 days.

Algerian state T.V announced on Friday the death of the country's former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, at the age of 84.

Tags:Abdelkader BensalahAlgeriaAbdelaziz Bouteflika

