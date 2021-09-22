Algeria's Ex-President Abdelkader Bensalah Dies at the Age of 80

A week after the announce of the death of Algeria's longest lasting former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the 8th Algerian president, Abdelkader Bensalah, passes away after a long disease struggle, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to a statement shared by the Algerian Presidency, Bensalah, who died aged 80, had lasted in power for only 90 days.

الموت يغيّب ثامن رؤساء الجزائر #عبد_القادر_بن_صالح عن سن 80 عامًا بعد صراع مع المرض#الجزائر pic.twitter.com/ZPWg5xiKUM — Tunigate - بوابة تونس (@Tunigate) September 22, 2021

Algerian state T.V announced on Friday the death of the country's former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, at the age of 84.