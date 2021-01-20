Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Makes First Appearance in 2 Months. But Where Was He?

  1. Home
Published January 20th, 2021 - 10:33 GMT
This file photo taken on May 16, 2019 shows Jack Ma, CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, speaking during his visit at the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris. Shares in Chinese internet behemoth Alibaba soared on January 20, 2021 as its billionaire founder resurfaced after two months, ending speculation about his whereabouts. Philippe LOPEZ / AFP
Jack Ma, worth £42billion, re-emerged today in a video speech on state media.

Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Chinese internet behemoth Alibaba, made his first public appearance in over two months in an online video on Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation about his whereabouts.

Ma -- one of China's richest people with a fortune estimated at around £42billion ($58billion) -- disappeared from the public eye in early November, when he was hauled in front of regulators for an October speech critical of China's outdated financial system.

Shortly afterwards, the record-breaking £27billion ($37billion) IPO of the 56-year-old's financial group Ant was spiked at the last minute by Chinese regulators in a shock move which some saw as retaliation for Ma's outspokenness.

But a video clip of Ma giving a congratulatory speech to rural teachers as part of an annual awards ceremony organised by his charity was published on social media by Chinese financial news outlets Wednesday morning.

In the speech, Ma praised China's poverty alleviation efforts, a central target of the Communist leadership, and vowed to dedicate more efforts towards helping rural teachers.

'My colleagues and I... are even more determined to devote ourselves to education and public welfare,' he said, according to the video published by Tianmu News, an affiliation of state-run Zhejiang Daily Press Group based in Ma's home province.

'China has... entered a new stage of development, and is moving towards common prosperity,' he added.

A spokesperson for the Jack Ma Foundation, his charitable arm, confirmed that Ma 'participated in the online ceremony of the annual Rural Teacher Initiative event'.

Shares in Alibaba were up seven per cent in Hong Kong by early afternoon Wednesday.

Since the Ant IPO was quashed, Chinese regulators have launched an anti-monopoly probe into Alibaba.

Both Alibaba and Ant said they would cooperate with regulatory requests.

Ma, a charismatic former-teacher-turned-internet-entrepreneur, retired as chairman of Alibaba in 2019 but has long attracted attention for his outspokenness and flamboyant antics, performing as a rockstar at company conferences.


The continued squeeze on one of China's most influential companies is the latest sign that the leadership is ready to deflate the ambitions of big tech firms in a runaway internet sector.

Beijing has a history of disappearing, investigating and imprisoning financial tycoons who do not toe the party line.

Last year, outspoken real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang was jailed for 18 years on alleged corruption charges, months after penning an essay critical of the Communist Party.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

