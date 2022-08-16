Alligator Kills an 88-Year-Old Lady in South Carolina - Viral

  1. Home
Published August 16th, 2022 - 07:39 GMT
Alligator in Florida
Alligator in Florida (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - An 88-year-old woman falls into a pond and is killed by an alligator. The incident was reported in South Carolina.

Its a terrible tragedy that is making headlines in newspapers and major TV networks in the United States and internationally and is extensively being reported online. 

The Daily Mail puts it thus: An elderly woman was killed by an alligator in her gated community after she slipped into a pond while gardening near where the creature was lurking.

The London newspaper added he body of the woman, identified as Nancy Becker, was spotted near an alligator that looked like it was 'standing guard' at 11.15am yesterday in Sun City Hilton Head, a gated adult community city just north of Savannah in South Carolina.

The community in which Becker lived in was shocked to her the news but there's little commentary on social except reports of what actually happened. 

The alligator was described as a 9-foot, 8-inch male and was later removed from the pond and euthanized, according to officials UPI reported, stating this is Monday's attack was the first fatal one in South Carolina since May 2020, when a 58-year-old woman went to touch an alligator that she had seen.

However, the latest death is the fourth confirmed fatal alligator attack in the United States this year and second one in South Carolina, the Daily Mail added. 

Sun City Hilton Head is a sprawling community of over 16,000 active, elder residents and there are over 200 ponds and lagoons in the community with the daily pointing to the fact that another South Carolina resident was killed by an alligator near a pond just up the coast just outside Myrtle Beach on June 24.

It said two more alligator deaths have been recorded this year in Florida. One a 47-year old man apparently searching for a frisbee on May 31 and another an elderly woman, 80, who fell into a pond near a golf course on July 15.

