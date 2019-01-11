Already EU Allies France, Germany Set for Double Handshake Via New Treaty

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (AFP/ File)

The German government approved on Wednesday the signing of a new treaty with France to deepen political, economic and security cooperation between the two countries.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman told a news conference in Berlin that the new treaty will be signed on Jan. 22 by the leaders at a ceremony in the western city of Aachen.

“Germany and France would like to tackle the challenges of the 21st century together,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that the “Treaty of Aachen” would further enhance cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, foreign and security policy.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas hailed the successful ending of negotiations between Berlin and Paris on the treaty, and reaffirmed their commitment to the European Union.

“The European Union remains the key element of our friendship. In the Treaty of Aachen, we express our commitment to a strong, sustainable and sovereign Europe,” he said.

The new Franco-German accord will be signed on the 56th anniversary of the historical Elysee Treaty, which marked the end of centuries-old hostilities between Germany and France.

The Treaty of Aachen will not replace the 1963 Elysee Treaty -- and both accords will be on an equal footing.

