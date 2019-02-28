American-N. Korean Leaders 'Unexpectedly' Leave Vietnam Without Deal

US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un hold a meeting during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 28, 2019. (AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un early Thursday unexpectedly cut short their summit in Hanoi, Vietnam without an agreement.

Meeting for their second summit in less than a year, the two leaders cancelled their working lunch, reported South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The signing ceremony was cancelled, and Trump moved his post-summit press conference two hours ahead to 2 p.m. local time (0700GMT).

A statement by White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that the two leaders “discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic-driven concepts.”

“No agreement was reached this time,” she said, adding: “Their respective teams look forward to meeting in future.”

