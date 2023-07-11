Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Amina Abbas admitted to hospital, her health condition deteriorates

Amina Abbas admitted to hospital, her health condition deteriorates

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 11th, 2023 - 07:07 GMT
Abbas
Mahmoud and Amina Abbas (AFP)
Highlights
This unexpected development has raised concerns and highlights the significance of Amina Abbas' health situation

ALBAWABA- The First Lady of Palestine, Amina Abbas, wife of President Mahmoud Abbas, has been urgently admitted to a specialist hospital in Ramallah. Her health condition took a negative turn, prompting the need for immediate medical attention.

Also ReadJordan rallies: Standing strong with Palestinian resistanceJordan rallies: Standing strong with Palestinian resistance

Prominent Fatah leader, Munir Al-Jaghoub, shared a video on his Facebook page, capturing the arrival of President Mahmoud Abbas' convoy at the hospital to visit his ailing wife.

This unexpected development has raised concerns and highlights the significance of Amina Abbas' health situation. 

Tags:PalestineMahmoud AbbasAmina Abbashospitalized.

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now