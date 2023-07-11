Amina Abbas admitted to hospital, her health condition deteriorates

ALBAWABA- The First Lady of Palestine, Amina Abbas, wife of President Mahmoud Abbas, has been urgently admitted to a specialist hospital in Ramallah. Her health condition took a negative turn, prompting the need for immediate medical attention.

Prominent Fatah leader, Munir Al-Jaghoub, shared a video on his Facebook page, capturing the arrival of President Mahmoud Abbas' convoy at the hospital to visit his ailing wife.

This unexpected development has raised concerns and highlights the significance of Amina Abbas' health situation.