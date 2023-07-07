Jordan rallies: Standing strong with Palestinian resistance

ALBAWABA - Hundreds of Jordanians participated in a popular march in the capital, Amman, on Friday, in support of the Palestinian resistance and the city of Jenin, in the West Bank.

The march came after Friday prayers in front of Al-Husseini Mosque, which was organized by the Islamic Movement (the Brotherhood and the Islamic Action Front) under the slogan "Jenin, the fortress of lions."

Participants chanted slogans such as "Greetings from Amman to steadfast Jenin," "Retribution, retribution, O Qassam Brigades," and "Al-Aqsa is our goal, for which our blood is shed." . "

According to Zaki Bani Irshaid, a senior leader in the Muslim Brotherhood, the march is a clear response to the recent victory in Jenin, followed by Nablus today and Jerusalem tomorrow. Her resounding message reverberates throughout Amman, affirming that they refuse to allow Jenin and the resistance movement to be exclusively dominated or obscured. According to what was reported by the Anadolu Agency.

This was in response to an increase in Israeli attacks in recent days in the West Bank, especially in Jenin, where Israeli forces raids resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

These demonstrations and marches in Jordan and the continued support for Palestine reflect the solidarity of the Jordanian people and their interest in the Palestinian cause. The demonstrations aim to draw attention to the escalating violence and oppression faced by Palestinians.