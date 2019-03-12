Anne Frank Center (Twitter)

The Anne Frank Center has come under fire for comparing the plight of Jews fleeing Nazi rule during the Second World War to ISIS terrorists.

The educational institution, which is situated in the German city of Frankfurt, made the comments in response to the country's decision to strip returning ISIS terrorists of their citizenship.

The decision will apply to all adult German nationals with dual citizenship who take part in future battles for any terrorist organisation.

However in a five-part series of tweets the center slammed the decision.

In a series of tweets last Wednesday the center wrote: 'A draft of the Grand Coalition provides that captured German IS fighters are stripped of nationality-provided they are of legal age and thus do not become stateless.

'A lot of protest has broken out against this-including with reference to the Third Reich: Okay 5.

'In fact, the Nazis generously made use of the means of naturalization.

'In several waves, a total of more than 39000 people were expelled-especially Jews. As of Nov. In 1941, they automatically lost their citizenship they the crossed the borders of the Reich regardless of whether 'voluntarily' emigrated or deported.'

'The imperial limit crossed-whether 'voluntarily' emigrated or deported. Her assets were recovered. Among other things, Albert Einstein was affected on the grounds that he had violated 'the duty to be faithful to the Reich and the people.

'Also expelled was Hannah Ahrendt, from whom the saying comes: 'The naturalized person loses the right to have rights.' In democracies, withdrawal of citizenship is a means that deprives the sovereign, the citizens, of the opportunity to participate.

'That is why lawyers plead for a restrained approach to this means. Frankfurt lawyer Astrid Wallrabenstein says: 'The police and law enforcement officers are responsible for security, not the passport authority.''

Following the series of tweets, critics have condemned the center's comments.

Retired British army officer Colonel Richard Justin Kemp CBE tweeted: 'A terrible insult by @BS_AnneFrank. They should delete this disgraceful tweet.'

Last week the Deutsche Welle reported that German authorities would strip citizenship from anyone who 'takes part in combat operations abroad for a terrorist militia'.

The government decision follows the case of 19-year-old Shamima Begum who was stripped of her British citizenship after fleeing the UK to Syria to join ISIS forces.

This article has been adapted from its original source.