Anti-Hezbollah Journalist Found Dead in Lebanon

The Lebanese security forces have found the body of anti-Hezbollah journalist and activist Luqman Salim in his car in Nabatieh city hours after he was reported missing, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Salim disappeared on Wednesday since 8 p.m. during a visit to his friend’s house in a village in southern Lebanon, the report said.

His family lost contact with him and found no trace of his car, which prompted them to call Lebanese hospitals and police stations but without any result, it added.

Coming from the southern Lebanese Shiite background, #LuqmanSalim was known for his harsh criticism of #Hezbollah #لقمان_سليم https://t.co/2b5rePzoIH — Al Bawaba Node (@_thenode) February 4, 2021

Friends of the Hezbollah critic have suggested that a kidnapping took place, prompting his family to issue on Thursday a distress call to anyone who knew anything about him.



His sister Rasha Salim has posted on her Facebook and Twitter accounts news of losing contact with her brother.

She also wrote in a tweet at dawn on Thursday that her brother has not answered his phone since yesterday evening.

#BREAKING: #Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun asks public prosecutor to reveal circumstances of assassination of activist Luqman Salim: Al-Arabiya https://t.co/5rnzS76VSz pic.twitter.com/yPSFFfvM9c — Arab News (@arabnews) February 4, 2021

The phone was later found in the outskirts of the town of Srifa, dumped in a field on a secondary road.

This article has been adapted from its original source.