Drone Explosion Heard Near Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah attempted to fire at an IDF drone over southern Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon with video reportedly from the scene circulated on social media showing a cloud of smoke in the sky.

The drone was reportedly not hit by the attempt to shoot it down.

On Monday, Hezbollah announced that it had succeeded in downing a quadcopter belonging to the IDF after it entered Lebanese airspace in southern Lebanon near the town of Blida, located west of the Golan Heights.

إنفجار طائرة استطلاع إسرائيلية فوق بلدة الانصارية جنوب #لبنان. pic.twitter.com/k9yV6ijX8I — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) February 3, 2021

Two quadcopters were also allegedly downed by terrorist groups in Gaza Strip this week as well.

Since an alleged Israeli suicide drone attack in the suburbs of Beirut in 2019, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has reportedly warned that Israeli aircraft that enter Lebanese airspace would be shot down.



Despite the threat, sightings of Israeli aircraft are reported in Lebanese airspace by local media on a weekly, if not daily, basis. A couple of quadcopters have been shot down near the border, but larger aircraft have reportedly flown in the airspace undamaged, with claims that air strikes on Syria have been carried out by Israeli aircraft from Lebanese airspace.

This article has been adapted from its original source.