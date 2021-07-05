  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Anti-LGBT Protesters Attack Pride Office in Tbilisi

Anti-LGBT Protesters Attack Pride Office in Tbilisi

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published July 5th, 2021 - 10:21 GMT
Anti-LGBT groups attack Pride office in Georgia's Tbilisi, ban Pride March.
Protesters seen outside Pride office in Georgia's Tbilisi. (Twitter)
Highlights
Anti-LGBT groups attack Pride office in Georgia's Tbilisi.

By Sally Shakkour

Also ReadIs Colonization to Blame When It Comes to Criminalizing LGBTQ+ in Asia?Is Colonization to Blame When It Comes to Criminalizing LGBTQ+ in Asia?

Video of hundreds of demonstrators seen attacking the Pride office in Tbilisi, Georgia emerged on the internet. 

People were caught attempting to vandalize the LGBT office in the Georgian capital as some seen climbing walls outside the building. Protesters even warned to set the LGBT office on fire.

Furthermore, a homophobic rally was organized by the orthodox church in the country to ban LGBTQ march in Tbilisi.

 Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has backlashed hosting a Pride march in the country describing it as "inappropriate."

Tags:Pride officePridepride marchLGBTLGBTQTbilisi

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...