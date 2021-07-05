Anti-LGBT Protesters Attack Pride Office in Tbilisi

By Sally Shakkour

Video of hundreds of demonstrators seen attacking the Pride office in Tbilisi, Georgia emerged on the internet.

People were caught attempting to vandalize the LGBT office in the Georgian capital as some seen climbing walls outside the building. Protesters even warned to set the LGBT office on fire.

Furthermore, a homophobic rally was organized by the orthodox church in the country to ban LGBTQ march in Tbilisi.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has backlashed hosting a Pride march in the country describing it as "inappropriate."