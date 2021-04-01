Aoun: Lebanon Faces Threats to Its Unity

President Michel Aoun has expressed his concern over the threats that Lebanon and even the Lebanese “entity” are facing.

In an interview with al-Jadeed TV, Aoun said that his warning in September that Lebanon was headed to “hell” was not a slip of the tongue.

“The battle of forensic audit is a battle of breaking free and not a war of liberation, and breaking free is more difficult than liberation,” Aoun answered, when asked about the difference between the 1989-1990 era and the current period.

“There will be no going back in this battle. The audit will take place,” the president stressed, slamming his hand on the table.

“This task could have been finished in a week. They have been exchanging memos and letters for four months and people are still wondering who does not want the forensic audit,” Aoun lamented, referring to the information requested from the central bank by the Alvarez & Marsal firm through the Finance Ministry.

Asked whether he has been “confined” by the presidency after having been described as a “tsunami” following his 2005 return to Lebanon, Aoun said: “I didn’t imagine that I would be this confined. I didn’t expect that this system is this barricaded and immunized. Even at the judiciary, which is the authority we have chosen to fight our battles, it turned out that there are several rings.”

“Recently, I told my wife, ‘I wish I inherited my grandpa’s grove instead of becoming president,’” Aoun revealed.

