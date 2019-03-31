Arab-Israeli Conflict at The Top of the Summit in Tunis

Arab leaders gather in Tunis for league summit (Twitter)

Maintaining unity, cohesion and solidarity in the face of multiple challenges will be the focus of Sunday’s Arab League summit in Tunis, diplomatic sources said.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia, who presided over the last summit and is leading the Saudi delegation, held talks on Saturday with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

The Arab-Israeli conflict is expected to be at the top of the summit agenda on Sunday.

Summit spokesman Mahmoud Al-Khmeiry said the heads of state would renew their commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative, which proposes peace with Israel in exchange for full withdrawal from all lands occupied in 1967, but would reject any proposal that was not in line with UN resolutions.

This is expected to mean rejection of an as yet unannounced US peace plan by White House adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, which Palestinians have refused to discuss. The summit is expected to mobilize international support for full Palestinian membership in the UN.

The agenda also includes the war in Syria, developments in Libya and Yemen, a unified Arab stance on the violation of Iraqi sovereignty by Turkish forces, and support for peace and development in Sudan.

The summit will also discuss draft resolutions on Iranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab states, and the occupation by Iran of three islands off the coast of the UAE.

