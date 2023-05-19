Arab League discuss Palestinian cause, Sudan war

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has welcomed Arab leaders at the beginning of the 32nd Arab League summit.

The Arab League summit kicked off on Friday in the Saudi city of Jeddah with the participation of many Arab leaders including Jordanian King and Crown Prince, Algerian President as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who was invited to attend the meeting by the Saudi King Salman Al Saud.

Many Arab leaders stressed on the importance of solving the Palestinian issue amid Israeli aggression. Saudi Crown Prince said: "The Palestinian issue will remain the central issue for the Arabs."

Mohammad Bin Salman welcomed Syria's return to the annual summit and said: "We hope that Syria’s return to the Arab League will mark an end to its crisis."

Syria is participating in the Arab League Summit for the first time since the start of its civil war in 2011.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the 32nd Arab League summit



The meeting includes leaders neutral toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or outwardly supportive of President Vladimir Putin https://t.co/B2ae2osaXj pic.twitter.com/Ehmw9BWVlt — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) May 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the African Union hailed joint efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United States to reach a ceasefire in Sudan amid ongoing fighting which started on April 15 between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces.

Jordanian King Abdullah stressed on the importance of solving the Palestinian cause during the Arab League Summit. He said: "We dedicate all our efforts to protecting Jerusalem and the sanctities, and we insist on uniting Arab action for the Palestinian cause."