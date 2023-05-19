Zelensky to attend Arab League in Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was invited by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the Arab League Summit, on Friday, two diplomatic sources told CNN.

Zelensky is expected to head to Saudi Arabia in order to attend the summit. However, officials from the Ukrainian President's office haven't confirmed his visit.

The 32nd Arab League summit will be held today in the Saudi capital with participation of Arab leaders, including Syrian President Bashar Assad who's joining the meeting for the first time since the civil war in Syria.

Syria's membership in the Arab League was suspended back in 2011.

Zelenskyy's visit comes at time where Ukraine is battling to combat Russian army after over a year of war when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Kyiv.

Following the Arab League in Jeddah, the Ukrainian president will head to Japan to attend 49th G7 summit in Hiroshima.