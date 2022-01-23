Arab League Discusses Houthi Attacks on The UAE

The Arab League will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday to discuss the recent terrorist attacks against the UAE by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi received a phone call from Prime Minister of 🇵🇰, who expressed his country's condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated by the Houthi militia on civil facilities in UAE.https://t.co/nuLA2ioKwP — External Publicity Wing (@epwing_official) January 19, 2022

The session will be chaired by Kuwait’s permanent representative to the organization, and was requested by the UAE on Friday.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly condemned the Houthis’ targeting of civilian areas and facilities in Abu Dhabi.



He stressed the “need for the international community to stand united in the face of this terrorist act that threatens regional peace and stability.”

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Monday’s attacks that caused three oil-tank explosions and a fire at Abu Dhabi International Airport, killing three people and wounding six.

The @UN Security Council condemns in the strongest terms the 'heinous terrorist attacks' on #UAE🇦🇪 by Houthi militia. The Council has made it unanimously clear in its statement today, that more international action is needed to address the Houthi threat and hold them responsible. pic.twitter.com/9xr50n5jht — Afra Al Hameli (@AfraMalHameli) January 21, 2022

There was international condemnation in response, including from the UN Security Council on Friday.