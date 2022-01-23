  1. Home
  Arab League Discusses Houthi Attacks on The UAE

January 23rd, 2022
Houthi attacks
Workers carry the coffin of Hardev Singh, who was killed on the January 17 drone attack in Abu Dhabi, into an ambulance at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on the outskirts of Amritsar on January 21, 2022. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP)
There was international condemnation in response to Monday’s Houthi attacks.

The Arab League will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday to discuss the recent terrorist attacks against the UAE by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The session will be chaired by Kuwait’s permanent representative to the organization, and was requested by the UAE on Friday.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly condemned the Houthis’ targeting of civilian areas and facilities in Abu Dhabi.


He stressed the “need for the international community to stand united in the face of this terrorist act that threatens regional peace and stability.”

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Monday’s attacks that caused three oil-tank explosions and a fire at Abu Dhabi International Airport, killing three people and wounding six.

There was international condemnation in response, including from the UN Security Council on Friday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

