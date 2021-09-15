Arab League: Israel Stands Responsible For The Palestinian Prisoners Welfare

The Arab League’s general secretariat revealed that Israeli government is fully responsible for the welfare of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped an Israeli jail last week.

1,380.



That’s the number of Palestinian prisoners who will go on a hunger strike this Friday, protesting the brutal & collective punitive measures implemented by the Occupation authorities after last week’s historic jailbreak.



Our duty is to advocate for their freedom. — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) September 15, 2021

Saeed Abu Ali, the organization’s assistant secretary-general for the occupied Arab territories, said the general secretariat is following with great concern the measures taken by Israeli authorities after the six inmates escaped Gilboa prison. Four of them have since been caught.

Abu Ali affirmed the general secretariat’s absolute support for the Palestinian people, saying the issue of prisoners is one of rights, freedom and justice.



He warned against punishing the six Palestinian prisoners and harming those who struggle for freedom and justice, stressing their rights international humanitarian law.

He urged the international community and human rights organizations to help protect the prisoners by pressuring Israel to abide by international conventions, especially the Geneva Conventions.