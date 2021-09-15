  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Arab League: Israel Stands Responsible For The Palestinian Prisoners Welfare

Arab League: Israel Stands Responsible For The Palestinian Prisoners Welfare

Published September 15th, 2021 - 09:59 GMT
Arab League warns Israel over six Palestinian prisoners
Fathiya al-Ardeh, mother of escaped Palestinian prisoner Mahmud al-Ardeh, speaks during an interview at their home in the village of Arabah, near Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank on September 12, 2021. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
Highlights
international community and human rights organizations urged to help Palestinian prisoners

The Arab League’s general secretariat revealed that Israeli government is fully responsible for the welfare of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped an Israeli jail last week.

Also ReadFacebook Blocks Israelis Who Called Palestinian Prison Breakers ‘Freedom Fighters'Facebook Blocks Israelis Who Called Palestinian Prison Breakers ‘Freedom Fighters'

Saeed Abu Ali, the organization’s assistant secretary-general for the occupied Arab territories, said the general secretariat is following with great concern the measures taken by Israeli authorities after the six inmates escaped Gilboa prison. Four of them have since been caught.

Abu Ali affirmed the general secretariat’s absolute support for the Palestinian people, saying the issue of prisoners is one of rights, freedom and justice.


He warned against punishing the six Palestinian prisoners and harming those who struggle for freedom and justice, stressing their rights international humanitarian law.

He urged the international community and human rights organizations to help protect the prisoners by pressuring Israel to abide by international conventions, especially the Geneva Conventions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Gilboa PrisonPalestineIsraelArab League

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...