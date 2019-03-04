Arab Legislators Flock to Amman

Jordanian Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh with Prime Minister Omar Razzaz. (Twitter/ @Parliament_Jo)

Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh on Sunday inaugurated the 29th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) under the title, “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine.”

Heads of Arab parliamentary delegations will be discussing building a unified Arab stance on various issues on the agenda of regional and international parliamentary unions, efforts in combating terrorism, as well as efforts related to women and children.

During the two-day event, Tarawneh will be elected as president of the APU for its next term.

Syrian People’s Assembly Speaker Hammoudeh Sabbagh is also attending the conference upon an invitation from Jordan.

The invitation to Sabbagh officially came from the union, but lawmakers said Jordan lobbied and pushed for inviting Syria.

Delivering the opening speech, Tarawneh said that this year’s conference is being held at a time when the Arab region is going through difficult circumstances, calling for intensified joint Arab efforts to address regional issues.

Tarawneh reiterated the centrality of the Palestinian cause, stressing that the entire region will not see peace and stability without a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict which can end the occupation and guarantee the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the basis of the two-state solution with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The speaker said that any solution to the conflict also needs to entail the Palestinians’ right to return to their occupied homeland and compensation for refugees.

“Jordan, based on the Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, will continue its role in protecting the Holy City, which is an unaltered stance that Jordan will never abandon,” Tarawneh reiterated.

He also warned against any attempt to tamper with the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its holy sites, and against attempts to change the identity of the city and unilateral Israeli provocative measures, which, he said, constituted a “dangerous escalation”.

The speaker also congratulated Iraq for its victory over terrorism and the success of its political process, calling for an effective answer for reaching a political solution in Syria which can end the suffering of the Syrian people and safeguard the territorial unity of the country.

He also urged Arabs to support Yemen, Libya and Sudan, in a way that can restore security and stability to these countries.

The Finance and Economic Affairs Committee, affiliated with the 29th conference of the APU, on Sunday endorsed the 2018 final account, draft action programme and the union’s draft budget for 2019, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The committee recommended enhancing inter-parliamentary dialogue, supporting women’s roles in the union, enhancing the role of youth, reviving the joint Arab market committee and unifying non-disputable laws in the Arab world, Petra reported.

The UAE was also elected as president of the committee and Syria as its rapporteur, according to Petra.

