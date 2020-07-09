The Arab War Coalition Destroys Two Houthi Boats Loaded With Bombs in The Red Sea

The Coalition to Fight Legitimacy in Yemen said Thursday that it destroyed two Houthi explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea.

The two remotely controlled boats were threatening navigation, Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said.

The boats were destroyed south of the Yemeni port of Saleef, he was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

Malki accused Yemen's terrorist Houthi militias of using Hodeidah governorate as a site to launch ballistic missiles and bomb-laden boats and drones, in addition to indiscriminately planting naval mines in a blatant violation of the international humanitarian law and the provisions of the Stockholm Agreement.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary measures and procedures to handle legitimate military targets such as these, in accordance with the customary international humanitarian law,” he said.

He also stated that the Coalition’s command continues to support the efforts of Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to implement the Stockholm Agreement, end the coup and reach a sustainable, comprehensive political solution to the country’s crisis.

