Arabism With 'The Israeli Enemy' is Rejected - Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil

Hezbullah central council member Sheikh Nabil Qaouq on Sunday lashed out at what he called “the Arabism that is allied with the Israeli enemy.”

“The Arabism that is allied with the Israeli enemy is an American Arabism that doesn’t belong to us and we don’t belong to,” Qaouq said during a memorial service in the southern town of Kfar Tebnit.

“It neither resembles nor honors us. Is this the Arabism that they are inviting us to?” he added.

“You want Lebanon to be alongside Israel in the camp of treason, while we in Lebanon and Palestine are an example of genuine Arabism,” Qaouq went on to say.

Moreover, he called on Saudi Arabia to “preserve its Arab identity” and not to “lose its Arabism by allying with the Israeli enemy.”