  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Armed Attackers Abduct Over 100 Students in Nigeria

Armed Attackers Abduct Over 100 Students in Nigeria

Published May 31st, 2021 - 09:47 GMT
Armed attack kill 1, abduct over 100 students in central Nigeria
In this file photo taken on May 28, 2017 Supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) march through the Osusu district in Aba. In a region where separatist sentiments often flare up among the indigenous Igbo, officials are pointing at the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra or IPOB that agitates for a separate state. But the situation is far from clear. STEFAN HEUNIS / AFP
Highlights
Armed attackers on motorcycles open fire indiscriminately on Islamic school in town of Tegina

One person was killed and more than 100 students were kidnapped in an armed attack Sunday on an Islamic school in central Nigeria’s Niger state.

Also ReadNigeria: 14 Students Released After Kidnap in Kaduna StateNigeria: 14 Students Released After Kidnap in Kaduna State

In a statement, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said gunmen on motorcycles arrived at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in the town of Tegina and opened fire indiscriminately.

One person died in the attack and dozens of students were kidnapped, Abiodun said.

The exact number of abducted students is not yet known and security forces were dispatched to the scene, he said.


According to local media, however, more than 100 students were kidnapped.

The West African nation recently banned motorcycles in several states to stem such attacks.

In a number of states, including Benue, Plateau, Katsina and Zamfara, students have been kidnapped from schools multiple times since January.

Also ReadNigeria: 14 Students Released After Kidnap in Kaduna StateNigeria: 156 Feared Dead in Boat Mishap

Education had been suspended in some states due to attacks targeting Nigerian schools.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:nigerNigeriastudentsGunmenWasiu Abiodun

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...