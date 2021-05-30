  1. Home
  3. Nigeria: 14 Students Released After Kidnap in Kaduna State

Published May 30th, 2021 - 06:38 GMT
14 students released after abduction in Nigeria's Kaduna State
In this file photo taken on May 28, 2017 Supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wave the Biafra flag in the Osusu district of Aba. In a region where separatist sentiments often flare up among the indigenous Igbo, officials are pointing at the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra or IPOB that agitates for a separate state. But the situation is far from clear. STEFAN HEUNIS / AFP
Highlights
Freed students among 19 abducted in April from the Green Field University in Kaduna State

At least 14 students who were abducted last month from a private university in Kaduna State have been released, according to officials

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said that students who were kidnapped by bandits from The Green Field University on April 20 were handed over to their families.

They were among 19 students taken hostage, while five were found dead near the school on April 23.


The bandits demanded a ransom to free the students but the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai rejected those demands.

In Kaduna, 937 people were killed in attacks by bandits in 2020 and 1,972 are missing.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Kaduna StateNigeriaSamuel Aruwan

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

