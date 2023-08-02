Armed Intruder Alarm at US Senate in Washington, D.C.

ALBAWABA - Washington, D.C. is on high alert as an armed intruder alarm has been activated at the US Senate building. The building has been evacuated as authorities respond to the situation.

No reports of gunshots have emerged, but extensive security measures are in place, and thorough searches are underway both inside and around the Senate Office Buildings. The US Capitol Police are urging everyone to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

Due to the August recess, most members of Congress were not present in the building, with only a small number of staff known to be on-site.