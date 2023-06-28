Armed man fatally shot near US Consulate in Jeddah

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, Mecca Police have successfully apprehended an individual who was driving a car near the premises of the American Consulate in Jeddah. The suspect, upon exiting the vehicle, was found to be carrying a firearm, raising concerns over the safety and security of the area.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Mecca Police: "the incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. Upon noticing the presence of an armed individual, the relevant security authorities swiftly responded to the situation, taking immediate action in line with the gravity of the circumstances."

As a result of the ensuing confrontation, the suspect was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire. Additionally, "security personnel, identified as Nepalese nationals, sustained injuries during the incident and, despite medical efforts, succumbed to these wounds."

Saudi News Agency has reported that "security investigations are currently underway to shed light on the precise details and motives surrounding the incident. Authorities aim to determine the factors that led to this alarming occurrence, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances and potential threats involved."

The prompt and decisive response from the Mecca Police and other relevant security agencies has served to contain the situation and prevent any further harm or danger to individuals in the vicinity. The authorities remain committed to maintaining the safety and security of all diplomatic missions and their personnel within the region.