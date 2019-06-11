Armed Men Attack, Kill 95 People in Mali

Armed men killed at least 95 people in an attack on a village in Mali, local officials said.

The group of gunmen, who Mayor Ali Dolo said were members of the Fulani ethnic group, fired gunshots and burned structures in the ethnic Dogon village of Sobanou-Kou in central Mali's Mopti region Sunday, CNN reported.

Dolo said 95 bodies, including women and children, were recovered among the city's 300 residents.

A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "outraged" by the news of the attack.





"He strongly condemns this attack and calls on Malian authorities to investigate this tragedy and to bring the perpetrators to justice," the spokesman said. "The secretary-general expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the government of Mali and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured."

The Dogon and Fulani have been engaged in violent clashes over land and water, and nearly 200 people have been killed in attacks on Dogon communities dating back to February.

