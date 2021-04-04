Army Chief Denies Claim Jordan's Prince Hamza is Under Arrest

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Saturday denied claims about the arrest of Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein and said the Prince was asked to stop "movements and activities that are used to target" the security and stability of Jordan, adding that the move is part of joint comprehensive investigations undertaken by security agencies, and as a result of which Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, Basem Ibrahim Awadallah and others have been arrested.



The army chief indicated that the investigations are ongoing and their results will be announced with full transparency and clarity.



He stressed that all the measures taken were carried out according to the law and after extensive investigations that prompted them. He also emphasized that "no one is above the law and that Jordan’s security and stability take precedence over any consideration."

This article has been adapted from its original source.