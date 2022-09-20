Arrest of Musab Ashtaya by Palestinian Security Creates Tensions in Nablus

Live fire is reported during clashes between protesters and Palestinian security forces in Nablus over the arrest of Musab Ashtaya. The a commander of the Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades was taken Palestinian Authority forces.

The 30-year-old Hamas leader is also wanted by Israeli forces and described as one of the most senior wanted Palestinians in Nablus and was arrested along with Ameed Tbaileh.

هذه ليست قوات الاحتلال من يعتدي على أهلنا ب #نابلس هذه أجهزة أمن #سلطة_العار...والله pic.twitter.com/lWvw5gqxzB — ramia al ibrahim - راميا الابراهيم (@ramiaalibrahim) September 20, 2022

Ambulance crews and medical teams arrived after the clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus following the rage over the arrest of Ashtaya who was taken from his car.

Protesters decried his arrest after the Palestinian police released a statement saying he was taken into custody. In consequence, angry armed men burned tyres and called on the Palestinian authorities for the immediate release of the Hamas leader and other political figures in Palestinian jails.

قتيل وعدد من الإصابات إثر احتجاجات في #نابلس ضدّ اعتقال أجهزة الأمن مطلوبا للاحتلال الإسرائيلي

تقرير: سلمان النجار pic.twitter.com/6b5SGB65Pj — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) September 20, 2022

According to local media sources, since the arrest of Ashtaya much unrest was created in Nablus and lead to the death of at least one person and the injury of several others.

Hamas decried the arrest of its commander, calling it a "kidnapping", a "national crime" and a "stain" on the image of the Palestinian Authority.