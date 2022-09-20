  1. Home
Arrest of Musab Ashtaya by Palestinian Security Creates Tensions in Nablus

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 20th, 2022 - 09:16 GMT
Palestinian protesters clash with Palestinian security forces in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on September 20, 2022, following the arrest of two members of the Islamist group Hamas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

Live fire is reported during clashes between protesters and Palestinian security forces in Nablus over the arrest of Musab Ashtaya. The a commander of the Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades was taken Palestinian Authority forces.

The 30-year-old Hamas leader is also wanted by Israeli forces and described as one of the most senior wanted Palestinians in Nablus and was arrested along with Ameed Tbaileh.

Ambulance crews and medical teams arrived after the clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus following the rage over the arrest of Ashtaya who was taken from his car.

Protesters decried his arrest after the Palestinian police released a statement saying he was taken into custody. In consequence, angry armed men burned tyres and called on the Palestinian authorities for the immediate release of the Hamas leader and other political figures in Palestinian jails.

According to local media sources, since the arrest of Ashtaya much unrest was created in Nablus and lead to the death of at least one person and the injury of several others.

Hamas decried the arrest of its commander, calling it a "kidnapping", a "national crime" and a "stain" on the image of the Palestinian Authority.

