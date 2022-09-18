  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Palestinian Pupils Face Israeli Gas Canisters in Occupied Jerusalem

Palestinian Pupils Face Israeli Gas Canisters in Occupied Jerusalem

Published September 18th, 2022 - 09:52 GMT
Palestinian mon and her kids run away from the gas canisters
Palestinian mon and her kids run away from the gas canisters (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Israeli occupied soldiers have thrown teargas cannisters on Palestinian pupils from the Anata high school which is in north Jerusalem.

The news has been trending on the social media with different images. It is reported the gas bombs has been so sever many, both students and teachers, were about to suffocate with many cases of hard of breathing.

Meanwhile, schools in east Jerusalem may be off on Monday as part of a self-declared strike against Israel's continuing attempts to Judaize the city. 

The strike has been called by Palestinian national and Islamic forces in Jerusalem who say the strike is important as a rejection of the "Zionist" curriculum which the Israeli Ministry of Education wants to impose on Arab schools. 

 

Tags:Judaization of JerusalemPalestineEducationteargasAnata

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...