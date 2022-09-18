Palestinian Pupils Face Israeli Gas Canisters in Occupied Jerusalem

ALBAWABA - Israeli occupied soldiers have thrown teargas cannisters on Palestinian pupils from the Anata high school which is in north Jerusalem.

Breaking| Suffocation cases among schoolchildren were just reported in the town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, after the Israeli occupation forces fired teargas bombs in the vicinity of a school in the town pic.twitter.com/wcKDzNz7FB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 18, 2022

The news has been trending on the social media with different images. It is reported the gas bombs has been so sever many, both students and teachers, were about to suffocate with many cases of hard of breathing.

Israeli occupation forces fired on Sunday morning tear gas at Anata Primary School in the occupied city of Jerusalem, suffocating most of the students and teachers inside the school. pic.twitter.com/RKtJhCLZK6 — Palestinian Women (@Wom4en9xx) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, schools in east Jerusalem may be off on Monday as part of a self-declared strike against Israel's continuing attempts to Judaize the city.

The National and Islamic Forces in Jerusalem: An all-out strike in all Jerusalem schools on Monday 9/19 in refusal to impose the Zionist occupation on Jerusalem students. — Fátima Ezzahrae Elhalaoui (@Felhalaui) September 18, 2022

The strike has been called by Palestinian national and Islamic forces in Jerusalem who say the strike is important as a rejection of the "Zionist" curriculum which the Israeli Ministry of Education wants to impose on Arab schools.