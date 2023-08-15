Arrest warrant issued against Trump

ALBAWABA - An arrest warrant was issued against former U.S. President Donald Trump over the 2020 election subversion case indictment on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis revealed that the Trump and 18 defendants listed in the 2020 election subversion case indictment should "voluntarily surrender" before Aug. 25.

According to a CNN report, the former president has been indicted in the 2020 election subversion case in Georgia. Prosecutors accused Trumo and 18 others of joining "a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome" of the election.

BREAKING: An arrest warrant has been issued for Donald Trump August 15, 2023

Trump and his team are slapped with a 41-count indictment. The 18 defendants include Trump's lawyers, John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, as well as ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

A statement from the Trump Campaign was released on his social media platform Truth Social calling the accusations issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "bogus indictments."

The statement also accused Willis of attempting to damage the dominant Trump campaign. However, the former U.S. president said: "All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail."

Trump, who is currently gearing up to compete in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential elections, has already been charged in three separate cases during 2023.

