Arrests in Cairo Train Crash Rises to 11

Fire fighters at the scene of a train crash in the Egyptian capital on February 27, 2019. (AFP/Khaled DESOUKI)

The total number of people detained over a deadly train crash at Cairo's main railway station last week has risen to 11 after Egyptian authorities arrested another five people.

Dozens were killed and injured last Wednesday when an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside the Ramses station, triggering a huge blast.

After the crash, the train driver, his assistant, another train driver and three other rail employees were arrested.

The new arrests, announced by Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek late Tuesday, bring the total number of detainees in the train crash to 11. They face charges of manslaughter and damaging public property.

Previously, an investigation determined that a fight between two train conductors left the train unattended.

Security camera footage from inside Ramses station showed the train failing to stop as it arrived at platform six, smashing through the buffers and a metal end railing and exploding into a huge ball of fire.

Transport Minister Hisham Arafat resigned on the day of the crash.

