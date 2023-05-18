Assad heads to Saudi Arabia to attend Arab League

ALBAWABA - Syrian President Bashar Assad left Syria for Saudi Arabia to attend Arab League Summit in the capital Jeddah, SANA news reported on Thursday.

Assad had received earlier an invitation on May 10 from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the summit. The invitation was given to him by Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.

📹 | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan met Syria’s Foreign Minister Dr. Faisal Mekdad 🇸🇦🇸🇾, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Preparatory Meeting of the Arab League Summit in its 32nd session in Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/jffnh8SQsW — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) May 17, 2023

The 32nd Arab League summit will be held tomorrow in the Saudi capital.

Many Arab leaders, kings and presidents including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab League summit.

Syria was suspended from attending the Arab League shortly after the start of the civil war but it was resumed about days ago.