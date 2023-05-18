Assad heads to Saudi Arabia to attend Arab League

  1. Home
Published May 18th, 2023 - 11:33 GMT
This handout picture released by the Syrian Presidency Facebook page shows Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) receiving Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Damascus on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Syrian Presidency Facebook page / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Syrian President Bashar Assad left Syria for Saudi Arabia to attend Arab League Summit in the capital Jeddah, SANA news reported on Thursday. 

Assad had received earlier an invitation on May 10 from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend the summit. The invitation was given to him by Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.

The 32nd Arab League summit will be held tomorrow in the Saudi capital. 

Many Arab leaders, kings and presidents including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab League summit.

Syria was suspended from attending the Arab League shortly after the start of the civil war but it was resumed about days ago.

