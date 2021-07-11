Assad Regime Involved in War Crimes in Homs - Syrian Opposition

  1. Home
Published July 11th, 2021 - 06:37 GMT
War crimes committed in Syria by Assad Regime
A Syrian woman wheels a container carrying water provided by the UNICEF in Syria's northeastern city of Hasakeh, on July 8, 2021, after disruption in water supply from the Alouk station. According to UNICEF, United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, the Alouk water station in al-Hasakeh governorate ceased functioning, affecting direct access to water for approximately 460,000 people in north-east Syria. DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP
Document shows Assad regime’s involvement in mass murder of thousands in Abdul Qader Al-Shaqfa Hospital in al-Waer district

The Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) unveiled new documents on Saturday, proving the Assad regime’s involvement in war crimes against civilians in a hospital in the city of Homs.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, Nasr al-Hariri, the president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, shared documents that prove the regime’s involvement in the mass murder of 5,210 people in Abdul Qader Al-Shaqfa Hospital in the al-Waer district of the central Homs city.

He noted that the person who leaked the documents from the hospital currently lives in the liberated areas and that the documents are official and were issued by the Assad regime as they carry stamps of the forensic medicine, hospital administration, and regime’s security services.

Al-Hariri stressed that the SOC will work with the UN, EU, US, UK, UN’s Human Rights Council, and other international organizations to establish effective mechanisms for holding the Assad regime accountable for these crimes.

In its 10th report, released in 2013, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic said the Assad regime used Abdul Qader Al-Shaqfa Hospital as a military base to suppress protests.

UN Security Council: Restore Syria Cross-Border Aid
Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

