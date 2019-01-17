Australia May Support Lebanese Army

Caretaker Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Christopher Pyne Disable alert for Beirut Disable alert for army Follow >

Caretaker Defense Minister Yaacoub Sarraf Wednesday discussed a possible bilateral military agreement to support the Lebanese Army with Australian Defense Minister Christopher Pyne, who was in Beirut on an official visit.

A statement from Sarraf’s office said the potential deal would focus on training for the Army, as well as medicine for the military.

The pair also discussed exchanging intelligence, especially regarding the fight against Daesh (ISIS).

Sarraf went on to explain to his counterpart projects from the Defense Ministry related to modernizing military medicine, as well as a sustainable energy project that he said would save a significant amount of money for the military.

He noted the “important role played by Australia in restoring security and stability in the region,” and said Lebanon looked forward to further bilateral cooperation.

During his trip, Pyne also announced a gift to the Army of 10 cargo vehicles and four ambulances.

Sarraf was quoted as thanking the minister for the donation.

Pyne had earlier in the day met with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

Shortly after Aoun and Pyne met at noon and discussed bilateral relations, the Australian official met with Berri. During the minister’s meeting with Hariri, the two discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral relations, a statement from the premier’s office said. Pyne also met with Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun.

Upon his arrival at Beirut’s airport, Pyne was received by representatives from Lebanon’s Defense Ministry and Australian Ambassador to Lebanon Rebekah Grindlay. He is expected to leave midday Thursday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.