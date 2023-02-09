Australia to remove Chinese surveillance cameras

ALBAWABA – Australian government is slated to take down Chinese surveillance cameras from different defense sites, according to Defense Minister Richard Marles.

Australia is the third country to take this step, after the United Kingdom and the United States announced the removal of surveillance cameras, which are also said to be of Chinese origin.

It is circulated that about 900 pieces of surveillance equipment were installed by Hikvision and Dahua companies.

These moves were justified under the pretext of protecting national security. However, Hikvision, which is a Chinese state-owned manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance equipment, said it is "categorically wrong" to think they pose a threat to national security.