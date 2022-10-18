Australia Reverses Recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

ALBAWABA - The Israeli Foreign Ministry is summoning the Australian Ambassador for his country's latest decision to revoke recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

As seen it is generating a lot of interests because Australia is seen as a 'loyal friend of Israel'.

In a press release the Israeli Foreign Ministry is saying it is deeply disappointed with the Australian decision but Canberra is making this move for the sake of finding a permanent peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the concept of two-states.